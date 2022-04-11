The Top European Biotech Investments in March 2022

This article will be freely available to view in May 2022. Labiotech members have exclusive access before it is unlocked.

As wars and inflation buffet European markets, private biotech companies raised fewer investments in March 2022 than in previous months. The top private rounds went to firms developing cancer treatments and microbiome therapeutics.

The first quarter of 2022 has seen a gradual decline of biotech investments in the European space. The total raised by European and Israeli biotech companies in March 2022 — €506.8M in 43 deals — is the lowest since October 2021. It was also 25% lower than February’s performance: 52 deals totaling €664M.

The faltering private investments echo huge volatility in biotech public markets. Inflation and a growing energy crisis are plaguing nations worldwide, all the while exacerbated by the raging war in Ukraine.

“It’s no surprise that private funding has dropped compared to previous months,” said Antoine Papiernik,