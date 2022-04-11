For Members

The Top European Biotech Investments in March 2022

By
11/04/2022 - 5 minutes

This article will be freely available to view in May 2022. Labiotech members have exclusive access before it is unlocked.

As wars and inflation buffet European markets, private biotech companies raised fewer investments in March 2022 than in previous months. The top private rounds went to firms developing cancer treatments and microbiome therapeutics.

The first quarter of 2022 has seen a gradual decline of biotech investments in the European space. The total raised by European and Israeli biotech companies in March 2022 — €506.8M in 43 deals — is the lowest since October 2021. It was also 25% lower than February’s performance: 52 deals totaling €664M.

The faltering private investments echo huge volatility in biotech public markets. Inflation and a growing energy crisis are plaguing nations worldwide, all the while exacerbated by the raging war in Ukraine.

It’s no surprise that private funding has dropped compared to previous months,” said Antoine Papiernik,

This content is available exclusively to our paying members.

Our members receive the following benefits:

  • Unlock premium articles
  • Download our industry reports
  • Remove all banner ads
  • Access 1,500+ archived posts
  • Support our independent media
Join Now
Already a member? Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
Do you want to remove this advert? Become a member!
ADVERTISEMENT
Do you want to remove this advert? Become a member!

You might also be interested in the following:

More from Labiotech

Support Us

Become a Member

Browse Topics

Search for a topic, country or company name by using the search box

Popular topics:

CRISPR mRNA technology CAR-T HIV Cell therapy Diabetes Microbiome Startups Gene therapy Synthetic biology