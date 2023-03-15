Cambrian Bio to boost aging pipeline with Amplifier Therapeutics launch

Photo/Shutterstock

Cambrian Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating and preventing chronic diseases of aging, has launched its new pipeline company, Amplifier Therapeutics.

The organization will develop ATX-304, a pan-AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase) activator. Amplifier has also acquired Betagenon AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company, which has discovered novel AMPK activators. It will continue its work as a part of the Amplifier team.

AMPK is a key energy sensor activated when energy levels in the cell are low. This mechanism increases ATP generation, bringing sugar from the blood into the cell, and mobilizing fat to produce more energy from fatty acids. AMPK is activated upon increased energy demand, such as exercise, fasting, and reduced oxygen supply.

The body’s ability to activate AMPK decreases as we age. Given the central role of AMPK in whole body energy regulation, AMPK activators have broad potential therapeutic applications in metabolic conditions, cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, and cancer.

“AMPK is one of the most sought-after drug targets in aging research,” said James Peyer, CEO of Cambrian Bio.

“Amplifier and Cambrian are thrilled to work with the former Betagenon team and investors to develop a first-of-its-kind AMPK activator. ATX-304 has broad therapeutic potential and has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in early clinical studies. A safe and effective AMPK activator could be a life-changing medicine for patients, and have the potential to prevent major chronic diseases.”

Amplifier Therapeutics to start phase 1b study

Amplifier Therapeutics will be led by industry veteran James Hall. Hall joined as the CEO of Betagenon AB in 2021 and was previously the head of cardiovascular business development at AstraZeneca.

“ATX-304 has the capability of positively impacting multiple aging-related diseases. We look forward to the continued development of ATX-304 to achieve its greatest potential with the experienced and imaginative Cambrian team,” Hall said.

Together with Hall, Ruth Thieroff-Ekerdt, Cambrian’s EVP of clinical development, will lead the strategy and execution of ATX-304’s clinical development plan. Cambrian Bio and Amplifier Therapeutics will initiate a proof of mechanism phase 1b study later this year.