Ensysce Biosciences and Quotient Sciences to develop opioid to prevent abuse and overdose

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, and Quotient Sciences, a drug development and manufacturing accelerator, are partnering to support the development and clinical testing of PF614-MPAR.

PF614-MPAR is a novel opioid combination product for the potential treatment of chronic pain that is designed to prevent both abuse and overdose.

Quotient Sciences is currently using its integrated Translational Pharmaceutics platform to identify a PF614-MPAR formulation that allows conversion into oxycodone within the prescribed dose range but reduces conversion to oxycodone at higher than prescribed dose levels in an overdose scenario.

The formulation will be an optimized composition that balances dose and release rate, with the candidate formulations being tested in the clinic having been selected from emerging clinical data in order to achieve the desired exposure profile, allowing formulation optimization in humans rather than preclinical species.

Filling unmet needs

Mark Egerton, CEO of Quotient Sciences, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Ensysce to accelerate the development of their PF614-MPAR program. Quotient Sciences’ ability to integrate formulation and clinical services under a single organization will expedite Ensysce’s development timeline and provide patients who are suffering with a safer option for pain relief faster.”

Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce Biosciences, said: “Opioids have been a longstanding and important type of treatment for moderate to severe pain, but they are prone to abuse and overdose. This widespread problem for patients and society results in significant cost to the healthcare system, which we are trying to address with our two proprietary technology platforms.

“The PF614-MPAR program is designed to fill a great unmet need for effective pain medications that reduce the risk of abuse and specifically prescription drug overdose. This partnership serves as validation of our mission and ultimately our platforms. We continue to make strong progress towards our clinical development of PF614 and are excited to partner with Quotient Sciences to develop PF614-MPAR, as we believe we will be bringing to market important therapeutic options for those in severe pain.”