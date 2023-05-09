Fabry disease treatment gets EU marketing authorization

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases and Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. have announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization to PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease.

“People living with Fabry disease often perceive their disease as burdensome and still experience unmet medical needs,” said Giacomo Chiesi, head of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases.

“Our deepest gratitude to all patients and patient advocates who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with clinical researchers, scientists and regulators during the clinical development program, providing the data needed for this approval. I believe this is a vital ingredient in bringing innovation to the real lives of patients and enabling hope and definitive, integrated solutions.”

“The European Commission’s approval of PRX-102 is a significant milestone for patients with Fabry disease and their families, providing a new therapeutic option,” said Dror Bashan, Protalix’s president and chief executive officer.

“We are proud of this achievement and believe that this approval further validates our science and technology. Based on solid results from our robust clinical programs, PRX-102 has the potential to be widely used for many years to come. Together with Chiesi, we remain committed to meeting the needs of patients with Fabry disease and bringing this new treatment option to market.”

About Chiesi and Protalix’s PRX-102

PRX-102 is a PEGylated enzyme replacement therapy (ERT). It is a plant cell culture-expressed, and chemically modified, stabilized recombinant version of the α–galactosidase–A enzyme. Protein sub-units are covalently bound via chemical cross-linking using short PEG moieties, resulting in a molecule with stable pharmacokinetic parameters. In clinical studies, PRX–102 has been observed to have a circulatory half-life of approximately 80 hours.

The EC authorization of PRX-102 is based on results from a comprehensive clinical development program in more than 140 patients with up to 7.5 years of treatment. It has been studied in both ERT-naïve and ERT-experienced patients, including a head-to-head trial that met its primary endpoint, with PRX-102 demonstrating non-inferior efficacy to agalsidase beta in controlling kidney disease as evaluated by the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline.

Pegunigalsidase alfa, an investigational new drug product, is currently not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Fabry Disease

Fabry disease is an X–linked inherited disease that results from deficient activity of the lysosomal α–galactosidase–A enzyme resulting in progressive accumulation of abnormal deposits of a fatty substance called globotriaosylceramide (Gb 3 ) in the lysosomes throughout a person’s body.