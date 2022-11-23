Funding to develop wearable patch for type 2 diabetes

A skin patch to go on the cheek is being developed to address type 2 diabetes. Photo/Shutterstock

A project to develop a patch worn on the cheek that delivers peptide treatments for type 2 diabetes has been awarded just under €3.8 million ($3.9 million) by the EU’s Horizon Europe RESILIENCE program.

The ‘BUCCAL-PEP’ project will combine skills to develop a multifunctional biomaterial patch which allows, for the first time, delivery of peptide therapies across the cheek (buccal).

Existing patches have already been designed for small molecules but these cannot effectively deliver peptide treatments by this route of administration. Type 2 diabetes patients need the peptide insulin to treat the disease.

Type 2 diabetes is the chronic disease of focus for the research because patients tend to prefer non-injected drug administration routes over injections, which improves patient compliance. BUCCAL-PEP has the potential to provide an alternative administration route for peptides other than by injections and oral routes, which could benefit the treatment of other conditions such as pain relief and certain cancers.

Partners

David Brayden, professor of Advanced Drug Delivery at University College Dublin (UCD), Fellow of UCD Conway Institute for Biomolecular and Biomedical Research, and funded investigator at CÚRAM SFI Research Centre for Medical Devices is the coordinator on the grant. He will lead a consortium of seven partners across Ireland, Denmark, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the U.K., including Danish pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk, several SMEs, and academic partners.

The partners are: UCD School of Veterinary Medicine and UCD Conway Institute (coordinator); Adhex Pharma (Dijon, France); Cambridge Innovation Technologies Consulting Limited (Cambridge U.K.); Catalyze Innovation Consulting (Amsterdam, The Netherlands); Charite, Berlin Institute of Health (Berlin, Germany); Technical University of Denmark (Copenhagen, Denmark); Novo Nordisk Pharma (Måløv, Denmark).

Brayden said: “I am delighted to be the coordinator on this exciting new grant which combines academic and industry partners across the EU. Patients need alternative routes for large molecule delivery over injections as this has an impact over their willingness to adhere to therapy. Buccal administration has particular challenges and our project will attempt to address these using new patch designs.”

UCD vice-president for research, innovation and impact, Orla Feely, said: “We congratulate Prof David Brayden on bringing together this significant consortium project and securing equally significant EU funding. It is a key goal of Horizon Europe programs to connect academics, industry and varied stakeholders to produce research, new technologies and outcomes that empower people in ways that truly matter. In this case, the project will support the translation of research into clinical applications that have significant potential to really address the needs of patients living with chronic conditions.”

Greatest challenges

The patch design uses permeation enhancer, (a substance that boosts penetration), along with multiple biomaterials and a peptide cargo, enabling diffusion of the peptide across the mucosal surface of the cheek for effective delivery of the treatment.

Oral delivery of macromolecules including peptides – such as insulin – is one of the great challenges in pharmaceutical research: only five peptide-analogues are administered by tablets or capsules. Low bioavailability, dosage control, and restrictions in use (e.g. undesirable food interactions) remain key challenges. Buccal delivery has the added benefit of avoiding food effects on the absorption of peptides, a common inconvenient problem found with oral peptide administration.

BUCCAL-PEP will enable novel peptide-based treatments to emerge, which otherwise might not have reached the market due to incompatibility with the currently available administration routes. This award recognises the importance of tackling this economic and personal health burden.

