Salipro Biotech obtains patents for direct extraction of membrane proteins and library generation

Photo/Salipro Biotech

Salipro Biotech AB, a Swedish biotech company with a platform for the stabilization of membrane proteins for drug development, has had patents issued by both the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

The patent is entitled “Saposin lipoprotein particles and libraries from crude membranes.”

The patents cover the company’s method of direct extraction of membrane proteins (DirectMX) from cells or crude membranes to enable drug development for challenging drug targets. They also cover the generation of Salipro libraries representing the membrane proteome, the particles themselves and their use in drug discovery and membrane protein research, amongst others.

The Salipro technology enables the development of novel therapeutics against drug targets that previously could not be investigated.

“We are excited to announce the granting of these patents in the U.S. and in China. This news represents an important corporate achievement that fosters our position to accelerate drug discovery programs with pharma companies on challenging drug targets,” said Jens Frauenfeld, CEO of Salipro.

Maria Knudsen, business development director, added: “DirectMX is already being implemented in our partnered drug discovery programs for a range of drug targets, including GPCRs, SLCs and ion channels. The addition of these patents to our IP portfolio further solidifies Salipro Biotech’s position as a holder of a key drug discovery platform and will enable us to increase the value of our pharma collaborations as well as continue to build our internal pipeline.”

Salipro Biotech is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The company has signed multiple research collaborations with pharma and biotech companies.