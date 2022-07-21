Almirall launches new call to find innovative therapies for skin diseases

Image: Shutterstock

A new call for new therapies to treat skin diseases has been launched by global Spanish-based biopharmaceutical company, Almirall, S.A.

This is the seventh call through AlmirallShare – an open innovation platform for proposals to establish collaborations in dermatological research. The aim of this year’s edition is to find new partnership opportunities for assets in preclinical or clinical development stages that can become new treatments for skin diseases.

Scientific creativity

Maribel Crespo, AlmirallShare leader, said: “Since its launch five years ago, AlmirallShare has consolidated its position as a powerful channel for scientific exchange and cross-functional collaboration. It has enabled us to forge unique and valuable alliances with scientists that have led to long-term relationships. With this new call for proposals, we want to continue fostering scientific creativity by bringing people and cultures from around the world to accelerate progress and drive the development of novel dermatological medical solutions.”

The proposals should focus on preclinical and clinical assets from any therapeutic modality, such as small molecules, biologics, or advanced therapies. The assets may have the potential to target immuno-inflammatory pathways for dermatological indications such as atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, alopecia areata or vitiligo.

Otherwise, they should be suitable for non-melanoma skin cancer such as basal and squamous cell carcinoma and cutaneous T cell lymphoma, or rare dermatological indications such as epidermolysis bullosa, pemphigus vulgaris, bullous pemphigoid, among others. For preclinical assets, compelling evidence of in vitro and in vivo efficacy will be highly valuable.

Proposals

This year’s call is specifically addressed to scientists affiliated with start-ups, biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research centers anywhere in the world, who can submit their proposals at sharedinnovation.almirall.com until October 31, 2022.

A team of Almirall’s scientific experts will evaluate the submitted proposals to select those that better fit the call requirements and have the potential to establish a long-term business partnership with the company.

Dermatological research

AlmirallShare considers itself to be at the heart of research and was launched in 2017 as an open innovation research and development platform designed to facilitate collaborations in dermatological research and find innovative solutions in medical dermatology.

This initiative has drawn more than 1,100 scientists and received 560 proposals from up to 54 countries, proving to be a successful initiative that has allowed Almirall to gain increasing recognition from the scientific community, raising the company’s profile as a trusted partner for future collaborations.

The company, founded in 1943 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Throughout its 79-year history, Almirall has retained a strong focus on the needs of patients.