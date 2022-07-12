Legochem Bioscience signs agreement with Glycotope to develop cancer drug

Image: Shutterstock

A company from South Korea has signed a research collaboration and license agreement with a German business to develop a cancer fighting drug.

Seoul-based Legochem Biosciences Inc and Berlin-based Glycotope GmbH will develop an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) by combining LBC’s technology with one of Glycotope’s investigational tumor targeting antibodies.

ADCs are a class of biopharmaceutical drugs designed as a targeted therapy for treating cancer. Unlike chemotherapy, ADCs are intended to target and kill tumor cells while sparing healthy cells

Feasibility study

Under the terms of the agreement LCB has the right to exercise its option for worldwide exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the selected antibody as ADC, upon successful completion of a feasibility study. If LCB exercises these rights, Glycotope will receive an upfront payment as well as development and sales milestone payments plus royalties. Specific financial terms have not been disclosed.

Yong-Zu Kim, CEO and president of LCB said: “Through this collaboration, once the candidate ADC is discovered and nominated, Glycotope and LCB plan to advance this very innovative program to clinical stage as a competitive cancer therapy. We are very pleased that companies with innovative antibody platforms, such as Glycotope have recognized the advantages of LCB’s linker-payload technology, which has been proven to be plasma stable as well as cancer-selectively activated.”

ADCs are a type of targeted cancer medicine that deliver cytotoxic chemotherapy or payload, to cancer cells via a linker attached to a monoclonal antibody that binds to a specific target expressed on cancer cells.

Stable bioconjugation

LCB’s ADC platform technologies overcome the existing limitations of ADCs by imparting a trinity of improved properties, firstly site-specific stable bioconjugation, secondly, cancer selective linker activation and thirdly cancer-selective activation of potent payload, all of which in a significantly broader therapeutic window.

Henner Kollenberg, CEO, Glycotope, said: “This exciting collaboration with LegoChem further underlines the value of Glycotope’s unique technology platform and strengthens our leading position in the development of highly specific glyco-epitope targeting antibodies.

Glycotope’s antibodies target specific tumor-associated carbohydrate structures or protein/carbohydrate combined glyco-epitopes (GlycoTargets).

Multi-function platform

Targeting these specific antigens enables broad indication range, long-term treatment potential and reduced on-target, off-tumor toxicity, key elements of highly potent therapies. Based on this tumor-specificity, Glycotope’s antibodies are suitable for a multi-function platform approach with independent modes of action to provide a tailored therapy format for as many patients as possible.

Patrik Kehler, CSO, Glycotope, said: “Our antibodies are designed to deliver increased tumor selectivity. Combining these with LCB’s ADC technology platform offers the opportunity to develop ADCs with potential to perform beyond today’s best standard of care.”