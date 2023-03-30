SR One closes biotech fund at $600M

SR One, a transatlantic life sciences investment firm, has announced the close of its second fund at more than $600 million, exceeding its target of $500 million.

Fund II is the second fund since SR One spun out from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in 2020 to form a fully independent investment firm. The diverse investor base of existing and new limited partners includes endowments, foundations, pharmaceutical companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices.

“We received an incredible response to the fund and are grateful to our limited partners for their continued support and confidence in our team,” said Simeon George, co-founder and chief executive officer, SR One.

“SR One’s model is built upon active collaboration and our ability to roll up our sleeves and help build value through multiple inflection points. We seek to partner with entrepreneurs building elite biotechnology companies, and we look forward to the potential development of new medicines for patients that Fund II may help bring to the market.”

SR One investing in biotech

With Fund II, SR One will continue to invest in biotech companies that have the potential to address significant gaps in the current treatment landscape. SR One’s investment strategy focuses on providing financial and direct operational support to help its portfolio companies advance programs through value-generating inflection points.

“We have built a team of seasoned investors and venture partners who I believe are well positioned to continue SR One’s history of productive investment,” said Rajeev Dadoo, managing partner, SR One.

“With Fund II, we hope to continue to apply our tried and tested partnership model in an effort to benefit the companies in which we invest and, ultimately, the patients and families that they serve.”