Watch: Biocant Park – a biotech hub in the heart of Portugal

Photo/Labiotech

Biocant Park is a science and technology park specializing in biotechnology, with a unique innovation environment among the sector in Portugal.

Located in Cantanhede, between Porto and Lisbon, the park aims to promote, develop and apply advanced knowledge in life sciences.

Currently, the park has four buildings with laboratories and offices for companies, and a fifth that houses a research center. Services and resources include the Biopilot Fermentation Unit, a cell culture room under GMP conditions, vivarium, specialized analytical services, a genome sequencing unit, analysis and protein production and mass spectrometry.

Biocant Park is home to around 40 companies.

At Bio-Europe, Biocant was looking to boost awareness of the opportunities of locating at the park, as well as promoting the businesses already situated there. It was also looking to establish strategic partnerships, license technologies and attract investors. We got an overview of Biocant Park, including its advantages and opportunities, from executive director, Joana Branco.