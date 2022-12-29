Watch: Zoetis looks for partnerships at BioFIT

Photo/Labiotech

Animal health company, Zoetis, has a pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies for livestock and pets.

Active in more than 100 countries, Zoetis generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2021, and has approximately 12,100 employees.

The company recently announced a collaboration with the partners of the Pastoral Greenhouse Gas Research Consortium, and the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre, to explore research mechanisms that may inhibit methane emissions from cattle, deer and sheep and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A pillar of this effort is data-driven management of the effects of livestock production on the environment, including its contribution to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.

The company was in attendance at the recent BioFIT event, in Strasbourg, France. Labiotech spoke with Zoetis’ VP external innovation and research alliances, Olivier Martinon.

Strasbourg, France, was the host for the latest BioFIT event. There were more than 1,000 participants from over 35 countries attending the partnering event. There were lots of face-to-face meetings between companies, academia, and investors, there was an exhibitors area, and lots of presentations. Labiotech was there, to moderate one of the sessions, and to do some interviews with companies in attendance.