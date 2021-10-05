How to Choose the Right Headquarters for Your Biotech Startup

Choosing where to plant your biotech company’s roots is a fundamental question driven by access to capital, talent, and infrastructure. But the pandemic is accelerating a decentralization movement, changing the way companies think about headquarters.

Regions like the Bay Area and Boston in the US, or the UK’s golden triangle remain huge draws for biotech companies because they have self-contained ecosystems with all the ingredients that founders need for success. Hubs like these have already built critical mass, spawning a virtuous cycle: these magnet cities draw academic founders with an entrepreneurial spirit to launch their careers because they are places that draw other entrepreneurial academics.

“People come to the area before they have a job,” Adam Sciambi says of the Bay Area. Sciambi is a co-founder of South San Francisco-based Mission Bio, which markets single-cell analysis technology.

Once they’re in, it’s hard to consider leaving the area in search of a better place to launch a company. Sciambi came to the Bay Area for his PhD work at Stanford University,