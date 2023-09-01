Beyond Biotech podcast 61 – Blood Cancer Awareness Month

2 mins
September 1, 2023
Photo/Shutterstock
blood cancer

On this week’s podcast, to recognize Blood Cancer Awareness Month, we have a conversation with Affimed’s CMO, Andreas Harstrick, to talk about blood cancers, and what Affimed is doing to tackle blood cancers.

One of the main challenges in treating blood cancers is the limited options for therapeutic intervention. Treatment relies primarily on chemotherapy, which is often associated with high toxicity and limited duration of response. Most other approaches to treating hematologic tumors target the adaptive immune system, neglecting the importance of innate immunity. However, harnessing the body’s first line of response could be an important gateway to treating these cancers, which could drastically lower side effects and overcome immune evasion by cancers, especially in refractory or relapsed patients. 

Approaches based on the innate immune system mainly utilize NK (natural killer) cells. Innate Pharma, Dragonfly Therapeutics, and Affimed are among the biotech companies directing NK cells to tumors with the help of bi- or multi-specific antibodies. 

Affimed has completed a phase 2 trial with its innate cell engager (ICE), AFM13. To address the fact that cancer patients often lack a functional immune system, Affimed has combined its ICE approach with PD-1 inhibitors or allogeneic cord blood-derived NK cells to further increase the potential success of its treatments. 

Initial results from an exploratory study together with MD Anderson have already provided encouraging data with relapsed or refractory patients that previously exhausted all treatment options showing a complete response rate of 71% when treated with AFM13 precomplexed with cord blood-derived NK cells.

Explore other topics: AffimedBlood cancerCancerClinical trial
ADVERTISEMENT

Newsletter Signup

"*" indicates required fields

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest biotech news!

Name*
Consent*
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Labiotech.eu

Suggested Articles

Beyond Biotech podcast 14

Beyond Biotech podcast 14: Nordic Life Science NLS Days 2022

Beyond Biotech podcast 47

Beyond Biotech podcast 47

Beyond Biotech podcast 24

Beyond Biotech podcast 24: Concarlo Therapeutics, Eversana, Carl Borrebaeck, SOTIO Biotech

podcast 03

Beyond Biotech podcast 3: Ariceum Therapeutics, TWB, Unilever

podcast 06

Beyond Biotech podcast 6: Mogrify, +ND Capital, Poolbeg Pharma

Beyond Biotech podcast 35

Beyond Biotech podcast 35: Rare Disease Day

Show More