Cartherics granted first patent in China

Cartherics Pty Ltd, a biotechnology company developing immune cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, has been granted a Chinese patent, “Genetically modified cells and uses thereof.”

The patent provides a proprietary position for multiple development candidates in Cartherics’ pipeline. Specifically, it covers Cartherics’ chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) targeting tumor-associated glycoprotein-72 (TAG-72), along with T cells bearing the TAG-72 CAR. It provides protection for both autologous (patient-derived) and allogeneic (off-the-shelf) immune cell products that carry the TAG-72 CAR.

TAG-72 is a well-validated target, highly expressed on a range of adenocarcinomas including ovarian and gastric cancers.

Cartherics’ initial target indication is relapsed or refractory ovarian cancer, where more than 90% of tumors are TAG-72 positive. Targeting these tumors with novel cellular immunotherapies will help address the unmet need for new treatment options for ovarian cancer patients.

Alan Trounson, CEO of Cartherics, said, “We are pleased to have patents issued in China as well as other major world markets. The expansion of the patent portfolio provides further commercial impetus for the company’s innovative immunotherapy research and the therapies that we are developing.”

About Cartherics

Cartherics is a privately-held biotechnology company based in Melbourne, Australia, that is rearming the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is developing cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, with a portfolio of CAR-T and CAR-NK cell products.

The company’s allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cell platform is based upon induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) generated from donated cord blood that can be differentiated into NK cells, T cells and other cells of the immune system. The iPSCs are genetically engineered to provide enhanced function for the derived NK and other immune cells.

The company is also developing autologous CAR-T cell therapies. These use the patient’s own immune system T-cells, which are modified to be effective against the patient’s cancer cells. CTH-001 for the treatment of CTCL is the first product candidate progressing into human clinical trials. A second candidate, CTH-004, is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer.