Colombia foodtech acceleration program includes startups in first cohort

Photo/Eatable Adventures

The Colombia Foodtech Acceleration Program has started its first edition led by Vertical-I, Centre of Excellence in Innovation Systems in Colombia, in alliance with agrifood accelerator Eatable Adventures.

The program aims to develop and strengthen the agri-food industry ecosystem in Colombia, which is known as the “Innovation Hub of Latin America.”

According to the Organisation for Economic Growth and Development (OECD), Colombia is the third most entrepreneurial country among its 34 members, behind Chile and South Korea, and is one of the few countries in Latin America with two unicorns.

The agri-food sector is a strategic vertical for Colombia, since this industry, led by the food and beverage area, is one of the main manufacturing sectors in Colombia and in the Department of Atlántico, accounting for 29.3% of the country’s gross production (EAM, 2021).

Mila Valcárcel, managing partner and co-founder of Eatable Adventures, highlighted Colombia’s strategic position on the Latin American map to develop the agri-food industry globally.

Food system transition

“Colombia is a strategic market to accelerate the transition of the food system, thanks to the strength of its agri-food industry, at the forefront of innovation. As part of our partnership with Vertical-i, we are launching an incubation and acceleration program that adds to over 10 programs that we have already developed for corporations, governments and our own. We believe it will be a great opportunity for startups in the country, and we are confident that this will be the engine of a new generation of foodtech startups in Latin America that will help us drive the transition of the food system globally.”

Content continues below Related Content

Eatable Adventures is expanding its operations on four continents and creating a global ecosystem of more than 25,000 founders and entrepreneurs in order to consolidate its growth in the international market.

José Polo, CEO of Vertical-i, said: “This disruptive and pioneering programme in Colombia will have an intensive work plan for four months. Upon completion of the first cohort, we intend to make a second version, so as to empower more startups with this Vertical-I initiative, which aims to provide an effective way of connecting entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs who have a broad vision of business, growth, and innovation. Those who are constantly seeking to expand their products and services, as well as those who want to share their expertise or contribute to the growth of the sector, will be able to connect with us effectively.”

As part of the first cohort of this program, five startups specializing in developing new products with healthy properties will work in a high-impact program supported by the governmental entity Gobernación del Atlántico, Vertical-I, and the General System of Royalties.

The companies are: Amande Cocina, Albesa de Colombia, Cron Foods, Mimi Día and Spiga Food.