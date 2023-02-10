FDA approves GSK drug for recurrent or advanced mismatch repair-deficient endometrial cancer

Photo/GSK

GSK plc says the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given full approval for Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly) for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, as determined by a US FDA-approved test, that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

Hesham Abdullah, senior vice president, global head of oncology development, GSK, said: “This US regulatory action confirms our confidence in Jemperli as an important treatment option for patients with dMMR recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer. We continue to unlock the potential of Jemperli as the backbone for our immuno-oncology development programs to address the unmet needs of patients, including earlier lines of endometrial cancer and other solid tumors.”

In April 2021, Jemperli received accelerated approval for the treatment of adult patients with dMMR recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that had progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing regimen.

The approval is based on additional data collected from the A1 expansion cohort of the ongoing GARNET trial, a phase I, multicenter, open-label, single-arm study of Jemperli monotherapy in patients with advanced or recurrent solid tumors.

Treatment-related adverse events were consistent with previous analyses for cohort A1. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue/asthenia, anemia, rash, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and vomiting. The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥2%) were anemia, increased transaminases, urinary tract infection, fatigue/asthenia, and diarrhea.

About Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)

Jemperli is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)-blocking antibody that binds to the PD-1 receptor and blocks its interaction with the PD-1 ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2.

Content continues below Related Content

GSK said its aim is for Jemperli to become the backbone of the company’s ongoing immuno-oncology-based research and development program when used alone and in combination with standard of care and future novel cancer therapies, particularly for patients who currently have limited treatment options.

Jemperli is being investigated in registrational enabling studies as monotherapy and as part of combination regimens, including in patients with recurrent or primary advanced endometrial cancer, patients with Stage III or IV non-mucinous epithelial ovarian cancer, and patients with other advanced solid tumors or metastatic cancers.

Jemperli was discovered by AnaptysBio, Inc. and licensed to TESARO, Inc., under a collaboration and exclusive license agreement signed in March 2014. The collaboration has resulted in three monospecific antibody therapies that have progressed into the clinic. These are: Jemperli (GSK4057190), a PD-1 antagonist; cobolimab, (GSK4069889), a TIM-3 antagonist; and GSK4074386, a LAG-3 antagonist.

GSK is responsible for the ongoing research, development, commercialization, and manufacturing of each of these medicines under the agreement.