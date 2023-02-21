Hemab Therapeutics receives $135M to address bleeding and thrombotic disorders

Photo/Shutterstock

Hemab Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the first prophylactic therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders, has announced the closing of an oversubscribed $135 million Series B financing.

Access Biotechnology led the round, with participation from new investors Deep Track Capital, Avoro Ventures, Invus, Rock Springs Capital, and Maj Invest Equity, as well as all current investors Novo Holdings, RA Capital Management, and HealthCap.

“Hemab is fundamentally reimagining the treatment paradigm for underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders. This financing will allow us to progress our clinical programs for the first prophylactic treatments for Glanzmann Thrombasthenia and von Willebrand Disease, delivering functional cures for patients in need,” said Benny Sorensen, CEO and president of Hemab Therapeutics.

“We’re grateful for this robust syndicate of investors who support our approach of leveraging validated advanced technologies and deep insights into the biology of clotting to overcome decades of scientific stagnation.”

Hemab Therapeutics is developing five assets

The financing will support Hemab Therapeutics’ scientific and corporate growth plans through 2025, including completion of an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical study of lead candidate HMB-001 in Glanzmann thrombasthenia, initiation of pivotal studies, start and completion of phase 1/2 clinical evaluation for HMB-VWF in von Willebrand disease, and future pipeline evolution in accordance with the company’s Hemab 1-2-5 strategic guidance, which targets the development of five clinical assets by 2025.

“Strong investor confidence—in this case, an upsized round and more than $200 million in demand—is a testament to the expertise of the Hemab team, their validated scientific approach, and the opportunity to bring long-overdue innovation to patients living with severe bleeding and thrombotic diseases,” said John Maraganore, chair of Hemab’s board of directors.

About Hemab Therapeutics’ HMB-001

HMB-001 is bispecific antibody that binds and stabilizes endogenous factor VIIa (FVIIa) with one antibody arm and TLT-1 on activated platelets with the other arm. This allows for accumulation of FVIIa in the body, recruitment of FVIIa directly to the surface of the activated platelets where it is known to facilitate clotting, and avoidance of clotting activity in the absence of tissue damage.

HMB-001 was designed to be a first-in-class prophylactic treatment for Glanzmann thrombasthenia with potential for other debilitating rare bleeding disorders. It entered phase 1/2 clinical evaluation in late 2022, with initial data expected 2H 2023.