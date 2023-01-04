Infex’s novel AMR drug candidate MET-X receives FDA QIDP designation

Photo/Shutterstock

Infex Therapeutics has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation to MET-X, the company’s broad spectrum metallo-beta-lactamase (MBL) inhibitor.

Infex Therapeutics’ MET-X is a resistance bypass treatment that targets Gram-negative Enterobacterales. These pathogens produce MBL enzymes to deactivate beta-lactam antibiotics and evade antibiotic clearance of disease. MET-X blocks MBL resistance, restoring antibiotic activity.

The drug is being developed to be one of the first broad-spectrum MBL inhibitors to address a wide range of bacterial species and drug-resistant strains. The treatment has shown best-in-class performance in animal studies to date and is currently undergoing pre-clinical safety evaluation with clinical studies planned for 2023. The management of antibiotic resistance in Gram-negative Enterobacterales is a World Health Organisation (WHO) critical priority.

QIDP designation is a U.S. incentive scheme designed to encourage the development of innovative new drugs to treat serious or life-threatening infections. The designation gives MET-X an accelerated FDA regulatory pathway, including priority review, fast-track designation and an additional five years of market exclusivity upon regulatory approval.

Antimicrobial resistance

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a serious and growing global threat to public health. The WHO has declared it as one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity. According to a recent study in The Lancet, AMR killed more than 1.27 million people in 2019, more than HIV and malaria. By 2050, the annual number of deaths caused by AMR is projected to reach around 10 million people, with an estimated $1.2 trillion a year in additional health expenditure required to address the issue.

Pete Jackson, executive director of Infex Therapeutics, said: “The award of the FDA’s QIDP designation is a significant step forward in the development of MET-X and is a strong endorsement and validation of the program. Importantly, it provides MET-X with a fast-tracked U.S. regulatory pathway and an additional five-year exclusivity period.

“The world desperately needs new drugs to tackle the growing global threat of AMR, which is placing a significant burden on healthcare systems. The QIDP designation underlines MET-X’s potential to provide a vitally important, new and effective therapeutic option to patients with drug resistant infections who have exhausted all current treatment options.”