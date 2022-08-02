SNIPR Biome announces new patent granted for applications targeting E. coli infections

Picture/Shutterstock

SNIPR Biome has today (August 2) announced that it has been granted a patent for medical applications supporting the company’s lead program – a bacteriophage cocktail targeting E.coli infections.

Granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the patent adds to its intellectual property portfolio that contains more than 20 granted patents in the U.S. and Europe for editing prokaryotes using CRISPR/Cas – a highly precise gene editing tool that is changing cancer research and treatment.

E. coli infections

SNIPR Biome has the rights to this patent estate for medical applications that target the prevention of antibiotic-resistant E. coli infections in hematological cancer patients. This experimental medicine is currently in clinical trials in the U.S.

SNIPR Biome is the first company to orally dose humans with a CRISPR therapeutic and SNIPR001 has been granted fast-track designation by the Food and Drink Administration (FDA). SNIPR001 is being developed in collaboration with the U.S. non-profit organization CARB-X.

Christian Grøndahl, co-founder and CEO of SNIPR Biome, said: “We are very pleased that the USPTO has granted this new patent, as it recognizes the continued pioneering work by SNIPR scientists as innovators of CRISPR/Cas editing of prokaryotes. Our broad patent estate underpins our clinical development program, which is focused on developing a CRISPR-based medicine for the benefit of patients suffering with life-threatening diseases.”

Gene editing

The new patent covers lytic phage armed with CRISPR gene editing systems. CRISPR and phage lysis of target bacteria is a potent combination for therapeutics, and the patent includes the use of any CRISPR system, for example, Cas9, Cas3, or any other Cas nuclease. It has broad applications, including the targeting of any bacteria for any medical use.

The core of CRISPR is the Cas proteins found in bacteria, where they help defend against viruses.

CRISPR-associated (Cas) nucleases are furnishing transformative technologies for genome editing and functional genomics.

SNIPR has developed a technology platform that uses CRISPR/Cas to precisely target and edit prokaryotes without harming patient cells. The new patent adds to the company’s extensive patent estate protecting this technology, including granted patent number US10,920,222 with a fundamental scope protecting fast and durable action of CRISPR targeting in E coli. This patent has been upheld several times by the USPTO despite re-examination proceedings instigated by third parties.