New study shows how prostate cancer may start

Researchers at the University of East Anglia in the U.K. say they have made an important discovery about how prostate cancer may start to develop.

A new study published in Molecular Oncology reveals that the prostate as a whole, including cells that appear normal, is different in men with prostate cancer. It suggests that tissue cells throughout the whole prostate are primed and ready to develop prostate cancer.

This means that it may be better to treat the whole prostate rather than only the areas in the prostate that have cancer.

The team hopes the work could help scientists better understand the causes of prostate cancer, and even prevent it altogether.

Lead researcher Daniel Brewer, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and kills one man every 45 minutes in the U.K. Often, when men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, groups of cancer cells can be found in more than one location within the prostate.

“We wanted to know if this is because of changes in ‘normal’ prostate cells throughout the prostate.”

DNA changes

Cancer is driven by changes in DNA. The team studied the DNA code in 121 tissue samples from 37 men with and without prostate cancer.

Brewer said: “The samples we studied included tissue that comes from the cancer and tissue from elsewhere in the prostate, which looks normal down the microscope.

“This produces a massive amount of data and by applying a large amount of computer power we can determine the differences that have occurred in the DNA, giving us insight into how the cancer grows. We found that ‘normal’ prostate cells in men who had prostate cancer had more mutations (changes in the DNA) than ‘normal’ prostate cells from men without prostate cancer.”

Brewer added that based on the genetics of the samples analyzed, maps were created to understand where the different mutations occurred. The researchers showed that in most men, the mutations in normal cells are different to mutations in cancer cells.

“The ‘normal’ prostate cells in men who have prostate cancer appear to provide a beneficial environment for prostate cancer cells to develop and grow. In other words, the whole prostate is primed and ready to develop prostate cancer driven by an, as yet unknown, biological process,” Brewer explained.

“This work has improved our knowledge of how prostate cancer first starts to develop and might one day give us clues as to how to prevent or treat it. And it shows that it may be better to treat the whole prostate rather than only the areas in the prostate that have cancer.”

‘Specific changes’

Hayley Luxton, senior research impact manager at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “This exciting new research shows for the first time how normal cells in the prostate can facilitate the growth and spread of prostate cancer.

“The researchers found that normal prostate cells in men with prostate cancer have specific genetic changes that make them act like a rich compost, providing the perfect environment for prostate cancer cells to grow and develop. These findings give us important new insights into the early development of prostate cancer, which might one day give us clues as to how to prevent it.”

