Tris Pharma and Pediatrix Therapeutics extend partnership for ADHD portfolio

Tris Pharma, Inc announced today (December 2) that they have expanded their partnership allowing Pediatrix Therapeutics to receive exclusive rights to commercialize its entire FDA-approved ADHD portfolio as well as ADHD pipeline products in China.

Tris says it has a robust portfolio of FDA-approached products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a pipeline of treatments for pain, addiction, spasticity and narcolepsy.

Ketan Mehta, Tris’s founder and CEO, said: “China has a large population with limited treatment options for ADHD. With this partnership we hope to bring the first long-acting liquid and chewable products to treat ADHD to China, and arm physicians with new tools for the treatment of young patients.

Treatment options for ADHD

“The Pediatrix team has a wealth of experience developing products within the Chinese market. Because of this, we believe they are an excellent partner to facilitate access to these needed medicines in China and maximize the value our products can provide to both our companies, and patients.”

Pediatrix Therapeutics says it aims to bring high quality, pediatric-friendly, and affordable therapeutics to children and families in China.

ADHD is one of the most common childhood psychiatric disorders and a major public health problem. It’s estimated that over 6% — or around 23 million — of children in China have the condition, but only a tiny fraction currently receive effective treatment, placing them at risk of lifelong psychological harm.

Liquid and solid medications

Tris and Pediatrix say they are looking to solve this problem. Tris’s long acting, liquid and solid ADHD medications will provide differentiated ADHD therapeutic options for this underserved patient population.

Zhang Cheng, CEO Pediatrix Therapeutics, said: “ADHD has serious impact on children’s psychology, social functions and family relationships. However, the current ADHD treatment rate is low in China, partially due to the limited medication options.

“Pediatrix and Tris have reached a strategic collaboration for several novel products to address patients’ unmet needs in China. Combining Tris’s unique technology platform and Pediatrix’s strong development capabilities, we will bring more effective, long-acting treatment options to children and families in China.”