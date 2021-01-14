Labiotech.eu Gets a Facelift for 2021

Happy New Year, and welcome to the new Labiotech.eu! We decided to surprise you with a fresh look to start 2021. In the last couple of months, we’ve been working hard to create a better website experience. Here are some details on what you can expect from this new design.

A better reading experience

Over the years, our website went through a succession of redesigns aiming at improving your experience and adding features to our platform. For this new version, we decided to go back to the drawing table and rethink the website from the bottom up. Our priority was to make reading and finding articles easier than ever.

We put a lot of effort into designing a website that removes distractions from your reading. Our new post page uses a minimalistic design and a modern font to increase readability. We also worked with our advertising partners to develop a less intrusive model that still lets you discover new brands and technologies while you navigate through our website.

We also rebuilt our homepage with discoverability in mind. You can now scroll through the most recent articles more easily or jump to our highlight sections to discover — or rediscover — articles you may have missed.

Our menu has also been updated to make the navigation easier and highlight some of the most essential features of our website, like our job board, reports library, and newsletter.

This is the most radical redesign since we launched Labiotech.eu and we hope you enjoy it.

More in-depth content for our readers

In the middle of 2020, our editorial team started taking a new approach to our biotech news coverage. Historically, we always divided our content into two groups: short news and long-format content. However, we always felt that the short news format was not delivering enough depth and analysis. It’s also difficult for a small media organization to compete in this format, which often depends on how quickly you can publish, therefore sacrificing the quality of your content.

After some introspection on our strengths and weaknesses, we decided to replace the short-news format with more extended, in-depth news coverage.

This new format makes most of our industry knowledge and network. With more time to publish, we can connect different information to trends, collect experts’ opinions, and provide more quality in our content.

In short, we’re publishing fewer pieces, but with better quality and insights.

We hope this content will help you better understand industry trends and make better decisions in your work.

New content for our members

One of our core principles is to provide free information for the biotech community. We believe in the value and the connections we create from our work, and since the website launched, it’s been our top priority. However, we also need to make our media a sustainable business if we want to make this vision last.

Our membership has always been designed with this intention in mind: we offer premium content for our most engaged readers.

Thanks to your feedback, we learned a lot about what our readers expect from their membership. To make our membership more accessible, we have to make two changes: provide more content and introduce a more accessible rate.

In 2021, our membership will include the following benefits at a reduced price:

1. Expanding our “how to” collection

Last year we decided to launch a new type of article focused on providing actionable advice to our members. Among those, we published tips on “how to prepare for a biotech IPO,” how biotech can weather bad press,” and “how to evaluate a biotech stock.” We’ve seen a ton of engagement on those articles, and we believe that this new format is valuable for many professionals in the industry. In 2021, we will publish articles in this collection every two weeks. Get ready to become a real expert!

2. Regular industry reports

The biotech industry is a complex field that requires sophisticated skills and thorough knowledge. Our articles are a great entry point to jump on a topic quickly — but sometimes you need a deeper understanding of a field. Our industry reports are the answer to this, and in the coming year, we will publish regular reports accessible to our members. We’re planning many topics, such as a deep dive on gene-editing tools or an overview of the startup ecosystem in Europe. Our reports will explore all the corners of the biotech industry in an easy-to-read format so you can jump back to it at any time and get the knowledge you need. The inclusion of graphics and charts will also help you understand the topics more easily by offering a quick glance at the latest trends.

3. Startup watch

Our work as reporters naturally brings us closer to the most innovative companies. It’s common for unknown biotech startups to reach out to us to get in front of the community. To help them reach their audience — and also help our members discover the top companies of tomorrow — we will launch a new article format focusing on identifying early-stage biotechs. Every two weeks, we will create a startup profile with analysis and opinions from experts and investors. Thanks to your membership, you will discover companies that are flying under the radar (and maybe become their trusted partner).

4. Access our archive

We’ve been publishing articles daily since 2014. But not all of them are accessible anymore, as we regularly archive outdated articles. However, this archive can be a great source of information for those who need to look at the biotech industry’s past. Our members will now be able to access more than 1,500 articles from our archive dating back to 2014.

With these new features, we hope to make our membership an additional tool that benefits your career development and maximizes the impact of your work. For a small monthly investment, you will receive tips, reports, and cool startups to discover on a regular basis. You will also help sustain the independent media you love. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store!

Finally, we want to thank you for your support over the years and for making this website a reality. We couldn’t do it without you. We hope you like our new website and please, share it with your colleagues and friends and send us your feedback!